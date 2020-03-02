Clinton man charged in Canaan crash last fall that killed two passengers

A man from Clinton is under arrest for a deadly car crash in Canaan last fall that killed his two passengers.

44-year-old David Johnson is charged with manslaughter and aggravated OUI.

Police arrested him Monday, more than three months after the crash.

They say Johnson was driving on Hill Road in November when he ran off the road and slammed into a tree.

55-year-old Scott Miller of Clinton died.

Johnson and 58-year-old Robert Archer - also from Clinton - were taken the hospital.

Archer died about six weeks later from his injuries.

Johnson is in the Somerset County jail on $5,000 bail.