Clinton hosts annual 4th of July parade

Folks in Clinton were showing their American pride with their annual 4th of July parade Thursday morning.

People lined the streets to see the big parade.

It featured some old cars, horses, and even a special appearance from Captain America.

This is the third year they've held it on this route and we're told people really love it.

"We like to bring people together, remind everybody that life's not about stress," said parade liaison Matthew Gyles. "We just want everybody to have a good time, put on a good show, have something to do for the holidays, try to bring families together, and hopefully they all have a good cookout to end the night."

Many people then went over to the fairgrounds for an afternoon of family fun.

Clinton ends the night with fireworks at 9:20pm.