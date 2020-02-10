Clinton crash victims remembered for their joy and kindness

The Clinton community continues to reel from the tragic crash that killed three students and left two injured.

We're also learning more about the 16-year-old unlicensed driver.

Police say he didn't have a driving permit, either.

Thomas Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and her sister Ashlin Baker, 12, died in the crash.

Naveah Wilson, 12, was injured, along with the driver.

They are also both from Clinton.

We spoke with family friends of two of the victims.

Around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a car ran off the road and slammed into a tree on the Hinckley Road in Clinton.

Sam Tieman got a call a couple hours later from the mother of two girls in the vehicle.

"She called me and said the girls are gone," said Tieman in an interview

Monday. "The girls have been in an accident. I ended up leaving work and going to see her, and as you can expect, a mother losing two of her children, it's a horrible thing."

Tieman has known the Baker family for close to the past decade.

"They were good people, and they tried their hardest," said Tieman. "They tried their hardest to do what's best and what's right. Staying on track with school and juggling school and personal life."

Another family friend, Anna Woodside, lived in the apartment below the girls for a time, and her son was best friends with Emily -- a girl who could light up a room with her smile and personality.

"I hope people remember her for her smile and the way she could cheer up other people," said Woodside. "She was a good kid and a good friend, and she always tried to make people happy."

Ashlin was an honor roll student remembered for her care of others.

"I think if you should remember Ashlin, you should remember this little blonde hair, blue-eyed girl that's crazy about any animal or living thing," said Tieman. "She had the utmost respect for dogs, cats, any animal whatsoever. The kindness that she had I think is something we can all learn from."

A GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs for the girls has already raised over $16,000.

A separate account established for Thomas Porfirio has raised thousands of dollars as well.