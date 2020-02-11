Clinton community continues to grieve tragic accident

Counseling continues for the Clinton community which is still reeling from the deaths of two teenagers and a 12-year-old in a crash Sunday.

A debriefing was held Tuesday night for the first responders on the scene of the horrible accident.

Grief counselors were on hand Tuesday at schools in Fairfield for the classmates of the students who died or were injured.

We also learned from police what may have lead up to the crash.

"They getting together to ride around," said Clinton Police Chief Stanley Bell.

So far, that's all Chief Bell knows for sure about what brought the five kids together before the fatal crash.

"I really haven't developed anymore information on the process on it," said Bell.

He says they have met with the district attorney which is protocol. He says that does not mean any charges will or will not be filed against the unlicensed 16-year-old driver.

And they have not interviewed him or his surviving passenger 12-year-old Nevaeh Wilson.

"They were injured and so we want to give them and their family a little bit of space so we are respectful of their need to heal," said Bell.

Also healing are the first responders who were at the crash.

"They spent 45 minutes in the vehicle, on the vehicle, working on the young girl that survived the crash," said Bell.

Chief Bell says they are working to support the families of all of the kids in the vehicle including those who died - 14-year-Old Emily Baker and her sister 12-year-Old Ashlin Baker and 15-year-Old Thomas Porforio. He says he's been keeping in contact with his mom.

"Mom had said over and over again he was a good boy and he wasn't a trouble maker or any of that. She didn't have problem with him. When she made him come home that night from the residence where the girls were all that they had a spirited discussion about she wants him home. She wants to take care of him. She was completely convinced that the was safe," said Bell.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Baker sisters and for Tommy.

"It was very shocking."

Pastor Mark Philbrick of Clinton Baptist Church says he knew Emily.

"She attended our church for awhile before she moved away and I believe she just moved back recently," said Philbrick.

There's a prayer meeting open to the public on Wednesday night for anyone who wants to grieve with their congregation.

"I felt like we had a responsibility to do what we can to help," said Philbrick.

The church has also started a collection for the families.

Donations can be dropped off anytime at the church on Spring Street.