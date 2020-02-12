Clinton community coming together for prayer meeting to grieve after tragic accident

The Clinton community is coming together Wednesday night to grieve after Sunday's tragic car crash that killed two teenagers and a 12-year-old.

Pastor Mark Philbrick of Clinton Baptist Church knew one of the children who died - 14-year-old Emily Baker.

That's why he is holding a prayer meeting starting at 7pm.

It's open to the public for anyone who wants to grieve with the congregation.

The church has also started a collection for the families.

Donations can be dropped off anytime at the church on Spring Street.