Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair going on through Sunday

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is going on this weekend.
The 66th annual fair started Thursday and runs through Sunday.
They have truck and tractor pulls, lots of animals, and a new ferris wheel.
Organizers say it's a great time for everyone in the community and beyond to get together.
"It's big for the community," said Clinton Fair President Shawn Buck. "For a lot of people, this is the one event that they bring their children out and their whole family gets together. Sunday is bracelet day. A lot of kids ride the rides on Sunday because it's more affordable with the bracelets versus the ticket prices. Everybody comes together in the community."
There's a big fireworks show Friday that starts at 9:30.