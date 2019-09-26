Clinical Pastoral Education program offered by medical center

Eastern Maine Medical Center is looking for chaplains and is offering to train them.

Starting October 10th they will offer a clinical pastoral education program.

Students will learn how to provide spiritual care in the graduate level program.

The program is part of Northern Light's holistic approach to healthcare.

Bernard Richardson is the Director of Spiritual Care at EMMC.

"It's a training of reflective practices. Experiential ministry. You go out and you perform a visit. You come back, you reflect on it. You come back and you reflect on it. You learn best practices. You learn other skill sets and you go back and you do more visits. So it's experiential learning. We want our patients to feel that spirituality is a part of their healing process."

For more information you can call the Office Of Spiritual Care at 973-8290 or visit NorthernLightHealth.org

