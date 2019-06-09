"Climb Out of the Darkness" in Winslow to support moms with postpartum mental health issues

Women who've survived some of the darkest moments of motherhood are coming together in Winslow soon.

They want other women and families who've faced postpartum mental health issues to join them.

Women of every culture, age, income level and race can develop perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. Symptoms can appear any time during pregnancy and the first 12 months after childbirth.

It's not just depression. Other types of mood disorders pregnant and postpartum moms can experience are anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar, Rage, PTSD, and psychosis. Support groups have been proven to be just as effective as one-on-one therapy in helping families recovery from these disorders.

Climb Out of the Darkness, the world's largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders, will hold a Climb in Winslow on June 21 at 5pm. Women and men who are survivors will walk, stroll or climb together at Rotary Centennial Trail to symbolize their collective rise out of the darkness.

Money raised by the Climb will support Postpartum Support International's goals to provide funds to local groups and organizations, provide low-cost training in perinatal mood disorders for providers, train law enforcement and legal experts, mentor peer supporters and group leaders, and train primary healthcare providers in Maine.

Postpartum Support International offers help and a variety of resources at www.postpartum.net. A PSI helpline can also be accessed by call 1-800-944-4PPD.

The Facebook page Hope for Maine Moms and Families offers support, too, and provides information about local support groups. More information about the Climb Out of the Darkness can also be found there.Amanda Brown, the PSI coordinator for Maine can be reached at (857)203-0482 or amandabrownpsi@gmail.com.

Support Groups

The Tree of HOPE (Bangor)

When: Every Tuesday 10:00am-12:00pm

Where: 489 State Street Bangor at Northern Light EMMC Penobscot Pavilion Level 8 Conference Room

No sign up necessary, Free to the public

The Tree of HOPE (Waterville)

When: Every Tuesday 10:00am-12:00pm

Where: 180 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville located in the Medical Arts Building of Inland Hospital

No sign up necessary, Free to the public

Waldo County Hospital (Belfast)

When: Second and Fourth Thursdays of the Month @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Where: Waldo Country General Hospital at 119 Northport Avenue, Biscone Building, First floor- Community Room

No sign up necessary, Free to the public

Pen Bay Medical Center (Rockport)

When: First and Third Thursdays of the Month @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Where: Pen Bay Medical Center at 6 Glen Cove Drive, Rockport

No sign up necessary, Free to the public

Pregnancy and Postpartum Support Group (Southwest Harbor)

When: 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month from 10:00am-11:30am

Where: 54 Herrick Integrative Medicine, Southwest Harbor

Maternal Health Alliance of Maine (Portland and Falmouth) Check the website for more information - www.mhame.org. They also offer an online support group.

