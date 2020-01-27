An all day workshop at Bangor High School Monday focused on climate change...and cookies.

Two Bangor High seniors organized the event. They are both 2020 students of the year through the Maine Environmental Education Association.

The school's science and humanities classes heard from featured speakers about the connection our climate has to the community.

The cookies were a sweet incentive to draw a crowd.

"I've really been able to see the connection between social justice and climate justice and how the insecurity of our climate is increasing the insecurity of our society and human rights for those groups that have been marginalized for a very long time," says Mellissa Tian, one of the organizers. Amara Ifeji was the other student. She one of 300 high school seniors recognized by the Society for Science and the Public.

"We need to build systems that create resilience in our state and also give youth a voice," says Paige Nygaard, one of the invited speakers. "Youth have answers and they just need to be listened to."

Nygaard was one of last year's MEEA Student of the Year.

This is the first time the Maine Environmental Education Association has taken part in an all day discussion at a high school.

They hope to do more in the coming months.

