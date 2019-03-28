Clifton man accused of killing his girlfriend enters plea

The Clifton man accused of killing his girlfriend pleaded not guilty.

37-year-old Dwight Osgood, Junior, appeared in court in Bangor. Osgood is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Kary Dill. She was found shot to death in the couple's home in January.

Court documents say Osgood told police he'd taken valium and woke up the next morning to Dill's body on the kitchen floor.

Police reports say when Osgood was being taken to jail, he said, "I shot her".

He walked into court Thursday with the help of a cane. Jeffery Toothaker, Defense Attorney, said, What I was told was that he had an accident at the jail. May have hurt himself and I know he went to the hospital for a fairly lengthy amount of time and then he went to the Maine State Prisons unit where he recovered."

Osgood is due back in court in June.