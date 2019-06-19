Clear bag policy at waterfront pavilion

If you're heading to a concert on the Bangor Waterfront this summer, there are some things to remember about security policies.

Waterfront concerts has had a "clear bag policy" for the past two years.

Making people aware of this before shows makes the security process at admission a bit quicker for everyone.

The policy limits the size and style of bags that can be brought into the venue.

Small clutch purses are allowed but larger purses and backpacks are not...

"If somebody shows up with a bag that's not allowed in, we suggest and always request that they bring it back to their car. They can purchase a clear bag here at the box office, they can put all their items that they want to take in, in that clear bag but the bag itself is not allowed into the facility."

You can find out much more about this policy by visiting waterfrontconcerts.com