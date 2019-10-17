'It looked like a disaster area:' Cleanup underway in Hancock County after Nor'easter

Heavy rain and wind whipped through the state Wednesday night into Thursday.

Many areas got hit hard including those in Hancock County.

"It looked like a disaster area,” said Little Deer Isle resident, Steven Eaton. "It looked like micro bursts had hit the area."

Many residents encountered wires and trees down on their commutes.

"There's old trees that are big and strong that are just right in half,” said Eaton.

Steven Eaton has lived on Little Deer Isle for 25 years.

We caught up with him in town as he was looking over damage.

He says he woke up at three in the morning to find the power out and his road in shambles.

"I didn't hear anything immediately that I would have associated with big blasts of trees breaking off, but it was a little ways away from my own dwelling,” Eaton explained.

Crews were out in full force doing their best to repair lines taken down by trees and branches.

"It's definitely going to be awhile repairing the damage to the power lines and the telephone and cable,” said Eaton.

Across the Deer Isle Sedgwick Bridge, we found Mary Perkins who has lived in the Deer Isle area most of her life.

Due to many roads being shut down in the area, she was delayed in making her way to Blue Hill.

"I think 8 a.m. was probably the worst with the rain and wind,” said Perkins. “That seems to be the most intense aspect of that storm was at that time. Crews were there and volunteer fire departments were cleaning up and being mindful of people needing to get places, but schools are out so that kind of made everyone slow down."

However, Perkins has good reason to celebrate, even in the midst of a Nor'easter.

She has a new edition to her family.

"My daughter-in-law went into labor this morning at 4am,” explained Perkins. “The baby was born at 10:40am. Baby girl number 2."

Perkins says having the baby born during a major storm made things exciting for her and her family.

She made it to Blue Hill in time despite delays and is happy to report mom and baby are doing well.