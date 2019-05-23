Clean Sweep Sale at UMaine starts Friday

It's time for some spring cleaning at the University of Maine.

The Annual Clean Sweep Sale starts Friday.

All of the dorms on the Orono campus are cleaned out and items are brought to Alfond Arena where there will be a yard sale.

All of the proceeds from sales go to the on campus food pantry and funding student volunteer projects.

In addition to helping a good cause - you can find some solid deals.

"I know are clothes are very very popular," said Bodwell Center Coordinator Lisa Morin. "Our students leave behind a lot of brand names and clothes with tags still on them. They are good shoppers, some of them. I think a lot of people come in looking for future students. People that are going to be going to college from the local community in the fall and they want to get things from their own residence halls. They are always looking for whatever furniture items we might have and there's always something new and bizarre."

The sale starts Friday morning and runs from 11 to 5.

Saturday it's goes from 8 in the morning until 1.

