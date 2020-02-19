Claws of health? Lobster blood could play role in new drugs

An Orono company thinks lobster blood can play a role in new drugs.

The company, Lobster Unlimited, is investigating whether lobster blood can be used as a potential weapon against viruses and cancer, and representatives say results are promising.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the company a patent in late October related to its work, which would use the crustaceans for a purpose far removed from dousing them in butter.

The company, headed by a longtime lobster scientist Robert Bayer, proposes to use compounds derived from lobsters' circulatory fluid to improve human health.

Bayer wants to partner with a drug company.

The path to approval will be a long one.