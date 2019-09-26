Classes to be offered at Bangor's new "Fit Lot"

If you're looking for a fun new way to work out Bangor Parks and Rec may have just what you're looking for.

They'll be offering classes at their newly opened "Fit Lot" on Broadway in Bangor.

Sessions will be led by a pair of personal trainers.

Classes are Mondays at 5:30 pm. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:45 a.m.

The program starts next Wednesday and will run for four weeks.

Amy Badger of Bodies by Badger at L.A. Training says, "It's a great opportunity to get out, enjoy the sunshine while we still have it, the temperatures while we still have it. It's a great way to meet new people. We are going to have a level for people who may not have worked out ever and we're going to have levels for people who may be the seasoned athlete. They can come and jump in all at the same time but they can work at their own level at their own paces."

You must be at least 14 to take part.

There is a fee and there's a maximum of twenty people per class, so it's recommended that you sign up.

You can do that at bangorparksandrec.com.