Class in Bangor to teach how to safely cook for a crowd

The season of barbeques, benefit bake sales and big family get-togethers will be here in no time.

Preparing food safely for lots of people can be a little tricky, though.

A class in Bangor can help.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer “Cooking for Crowds–Food Safety Training for Volunteer Cooks” May 9th at 5 p.m. It's at the UMaine Extension office, 307 Maine Avenue, Bangor.

Many organizations and community groups rely on volunteers for a variety of food events such as fundraising, fellowships, food pantries or other service to the community. But cooking for a crowd is tricky! How do you store all that food? When is the food completely cooked? How long can you leave food on the buffet table?

UMaine Community Education Assistant Laurie Bowen will host this workshop on safe food handling designed specifically for volunteers. Participants receive "Cooking for Crowds", a manual specifically designed for volunteer cooks, a certificate of attendance, posters and a meat thermometer.

The workshop offers up-to-date information on how to handle, transport, store and prepare foods safely for large group functions, including at soup kitchens, church suppers, food pantries and community fundraisers.

Cost is $15 per person for the class, which meets the Good Shepherd Food Bank safety training requirements.

You can register online at extension.umaine.edu. Or you call 942.7396. Participants can also request a class to be held closer to where they live.>