Civil lawsuit filed by Corinth man who says doctor amputated wrong toe

A Corinth man is suing a podiatrist, the practice, and the hospital where he had the wrong toe amputated two years ago.

54-year-old John Killinger and his wife filed the civil lawsuit this week.

The couple alleges Dr. Adam Darcy of Acadia Foot & Ankle and St. Joseph Hospital failed to get proper consent for an amputation and that safety protocols to identify the correct surgical site were not followed.

According to court documents, Killinger was evaluated for an infection and the amputation of a toe on his right foot was recommended by Darcy.

In an answer filed to the lawsuit, Darcy and his practice admitted amputating the wrong toe, but Darcy and his practice deny causing the complications that led to the amputation of Killinger's left leg below the knee.

St. Joseph Hospital has denied any responsibility.

The Killingers are seeking unspecified damages and want a jury trial.