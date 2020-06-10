Civil State of Emergency extended through July 10th

Governor Mills has extended the State of Civil Emergency in Maine for 30 more days.

The order was set to expire on Thursday, June 11th.

This will push it until July 10th.

According to the Mills Administration, nearly every state in the nation has ongoing emergency declarations.

Last Friday, New Hampshire's governor did the same thing.

This is the third time the order in Maine has been extended.

Under Maine law, it can only be issued in 30 day increments.

Full statement from the Office of the Governor:

"As the State continues to respond to COVID-19, Governor Janet Mills today extended the State of Civil Emergency for thirty days through July 10, 2020.

According to the National Governors Association, nearly every state in the nation has ongoing emergency declarations. Last Friday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu renewed his State of Emergency as well. This will be Governor Mills’ third extension of the State of Civil Emergency. Under Maine law, State of Civil Emergency Proclamations may only be issued in thirty day increments.

“It is important for all of us to remember that this dangerous, highly contagious and untreatable virus is still all around us,” said Governor Mills. “As Maine continues to reopen and more people begin to interact, we must remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines, such as wearing face coverings, staying six feet apart whenever possible and washing our hands frequently, to protect ourselves and others. In the meantime, our Administration will do all we can to continue to safeguard public health and support our economic recovery.”

A State of Civil Emergency allows the State to continue to draw down critical Federal resources and to deploy all available resources to respond to COVID-19."