City offsets nearly all of its electricity costs with solar

Updated: Fri 11:21 AM, Mar 01, 2019

BELFAST, Maine (AP) The city of Belfast has offset almost 90 percent of its electric costs with the help of solar power.

The Bangor Daily News reports Belfast's newest 660-kilowatt solar installation went online in December and is estimated to generate about $100,000 in electricity per year.

City Planner Sadie Lloyd Mudge says the city's other two solar power systems generate about $25,000 worth of electricity per year.

The city spent about $320,000 in oil, gas an electricity costs for its nine municipal buildings in 2013, a year before the first solar project opened.

With a 14-year payback schedule and a 40-year life expectancy for the solar projects, Lloyd Mudge estimates the city will get about 26 years of free electricity.

 