City officials not worried about business impact of Friday night's fire

Late Friday afternoon, area firefighters responded to a large fire on the Brewer riverfront.

Working in freezing temperatures, they were able to take down the massive fire later that night.

The majority of the damage was to the roof, resulting in firefighters looking out for falling debris.

Fire officials on Saturday said the fire was deemed accidental.

The building itself was set to become the Whiskey River Smoke House next month.

Rather than preparing the restaurants opening, windows and doorways, are now being boarded up.

"It's tragic right now, we had a great business that was scheduled to open up here in about a month. And now that's obviously not going to happen. I hope they are able to rebuild and salvage what they had," said Brewer Public Safety Director, Jason Moffitt.

City officials view last nights fire as a set back to the continued growth of area businesses.

"This is a set back, but will it delay what's all happening here? I don't think so. It'll delay this property but there's still good things happening and to be optimistic on what they might be able to do. Can they maybe even build a better building then what they had before? I don't know. I don't see this as a long term impact for us. A long term impact for the owner absolutely. But in terms of the city we're going to keep going, we're going to keep moving forward. Brewer has got a lot going on and that's not going to stop because of one fire," said Brewer Mayor, Bev Uhlenhake.