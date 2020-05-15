City of Calais declares all businesses can open, defying governors order

The City of Calais has declared all businesses can open if they so choose.

The decision comes despite Governor Mills' statewide restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Calais Advertiser reports all city councilors voted in favor of the declaration with the exception of Councilor Marcia Rogers.

She expressed concerns on the health and safety of the people.

City Manager Mike Ellis told The Calais Advertiser today all businesses in Calais are considered essential and may open for business starting Monday.

During the pandemic, Washington County has had only two confirmed cases of coronavirus, and both have recovered.