City of Brewer makes protective equipment available to businesses

The City of Brewer is providing local businesses with personal protective equipment.

A survey of local businesses by the Department of Economic Development highlighted a need for PPE.

The city has purchased a supply of fabric masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, plexiglass, and more.

The supplies are arriving this week and are free to Brewer businesses, though donations are accepted.

D'arcy Main-Boyington, Director of Economic Development for the City of Brewer, says supplies are limited, so they're looking to help businesses with the most urgent need.

“We’re really looking for a business who says things like I’m down to my last gallon of hand sanitizer I have a huge need I’m going to run out by the middle of next week. We’re going to help them out and give them some time for their supplier to come through.”

Businesses in need can contact the City of Brewer office of economic development.