City of Bangor's residential rehabilitation program offering low interest loans for residents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is committed to supporting neighborhood revitalization and improving the condition of existing housing for its residents. If you are interested in home ownership or making improvements to your current home, consider the funding assistance opportunities available through the City of Bangor's Homebuyer Assistance and Residential Rehabilitation Loan Programs.
For more info on their program and to download loan application forms, visit their website: http://www.bangormaine.gov/housing.