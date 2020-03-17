City of Bangor reminds folks of what not to flush.

The City of Bangor is reminding people to not flush anything besides toilet paper down the toilet.

Products like napkins, paper towels, baby wipes, rubber gloves or any kind of plastic, don't break down once they hit the sewer pipes.

Flushing these items can lead to blockages, and costly home or business sewer repair.

Items that make their way into the public sewer system can collect and get tangled in pump stations, creating environmental and public health concerns.

“It’s always a battle for us," Amanda Smith, Assistant Director of the Department of Water Quality said. "But in light of the temporary toilet paper shortage, we are concerned that people will be using a substitute product of one form or another, We just want to make sure that it doesn’t make its way into the sewer lines.”

The city says toilet paper is the only product designed to be flushed. For more information, visit City of Bangor on Facebook.