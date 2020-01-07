City of Bangor to repave portion of Main Street

The City of Bangor will repave a portion of Main Street later this year.

A meeting was held Tuesday night to talk about the project that will run from the Hampden Town Line to Dutton Street.

Its estimated price tag is about $800,000.

We’re told 10 % will be funded by the city, 10 % by the state, and the rest will come from federal funds.

“Within this project limit, we had some sewer work done and the water district did a project. Right now, if you are driving out there, there’s a lot of seams in the road. This project will clean everything up and make it look brand new." explained John Theriault, Bangor City Engineer.

Theriault says there will also be work done to sidewalks and curbs.

The project could get underway in June.