City of Bangor to host "Broadband Summit"

What do you want to see in broadband in the city of Bangor?

You'll have a chance to weigh in on that question Thursday in Council Chambers.

The "Broadband Summit" will take place from noon to 1:30.

It's a chance for residents, community members, and business owners to share what the challenges are when it comes to this type of high-speed internet access as well as the opportunities.

Bangor's Community and Economic Development Director says they hope to develop a strategic plan with all the input they receive then present it to city councilors.

Tanya Emery, said, "Even in downtown, Bangor businesses from one side of the street to the other can't get the same internet access. It's mind-blowing in some ways. If we want to be a community that truly can accept any and all types of business, any and all types of technology implementations, it makes healthcare delivery better, it makes it so people can age in place. There are so many advantages to moving forward with some large scale type of broadband project."

If you miss the event, there's more information on the City of Bangor's website.

Here is the Facebook page for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/city-of-bangor-maine-city-hall/city-of-bangor-broadband-summit/856332448095437/