City of Bangor officials encourage public to avoid gatherings; schools to close for 2 weeks

As cities and towns across the state and nation make decisions to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, Bangor city leaders met Saturday afternoon to address some of the bigger topics.

They announced that effective Monday, March 16, all Bangor public schools will be closed to students. A packet of information will be sent to parents sometime Saturday evening with information about lessons and meals. Details about that were not readily available at the time of the meeting, as School Superintendent Betsy Webb was still working with her team to put that information together for families. All employees are to report to work on Monday for planning.

City leaders used the meeting as an opportunity to encourage residents to seek information about the pandemic from reliable and official sources such as the city's website and the Maine CDC.

All essential public services, including public safety and public works will continue as normal. Many other city departments can conduct business by way of online services.

City clerks are prepared to help residents without having people travel to City Hall. Call 992-4500 to reach city hall during business hours. "Please call first before you make a trip to a city office or to city hall. Consider the city a resource and partner."

Business leaders and others in the community are being asked to consider cancelling or postponing events of any size. Dr. Noah Nesin from PCHC said in part that "If you have a group of people gathered for any reason, no matter their age, it has implications for anyone they come in contact with. We need to flatten the curve, and to continue to take advantage of planning and learning form each other."

Businesses are asked to review personnel policies, workplace laws, sick leave plans, and the potential for some employees to work from home. Also, business are urged to address with their staff how to keep things properly sanitized in workplaces, and to minimize the exposure to the public by looking at virtual opportunities to provide services.

Business owners can reach out to the Community and Economic Development Department at City Hall and they can help with ideas and resources.

Health officials reinforced that older people with chronic health conditions are at highest risk of contracting the virus. They say that social distancing for older adults is recommended, that people should stay at home as much as possible. They encourage folks to limit the number of visitors in homes, and to avoid crowds if you are in the highest risk category.

City officials say it is important for Bangor's older adults to have enough supplies, including medications, to remain at home.

They also encourage neighbors to help each other. Those who are able to should support others by offering to run errands or to share supplies that may be needed. They say that everyone's actions are important to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

City Council Chair Clare Davitt: "At this time we are not making changes a requirement. Use common sense. Don't go where you don't need to go. We want you to use the information that is out there. We are not yet in a state of emergency."

Davitt also had words of encouragement for those who work and live in Bangor: "Reach out. talk to each other. We will get through this, and there will still be Bangor, there will still be a wonderful community and we will have learned a lot."

You can find information and access to resources by visiting the city's website, BangorMaine.gov.