City of Bangor cleans up homeless encampments

Two homeless encampments in Bangor were cleared out and cleaned up Tuesday morning.

The encampments were under the I-395 bridge and the State Street bridge.

Those living in the area were given notice ahead of time the cleanup was coming.

Tents and debris left behind were removed by public works employees.

Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette says this is a necessary step.

"Today's [Tuesday's] effort is part of a week-long effort between local non-profit organizations, the shelters, as well as the city's departments; police, public health, parks, and rec department, to work with these folks. The PCHC Hope House found them some temporary housing," Willette said.

The city periodically performs these clean-ups for safety and sanitation.