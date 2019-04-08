City of Bangor Housing Work Group makes final recommendations

The city of Bangor is trying to make improvements to the housing market.

For more than a year, the Housing Work Group has been exploring what the market is like.

That includes what is available for housing, who is renting, and who are they renting from.

Officials estimate there are close to 9-thousand rental units in the city.

Monday night, the group made its final recommendations to the city council which include creating a rental registry and bringing on a new full-time code enforcement officer who would oversee rental units.

"One of the pieces that's so important about a registration and inspection program is that there is a lot of accountability," said Community and Economic Development Director Tanya Emery. "If people are going to make money in the business of being a landlord, there should be a minimum set of safety expectations, and everyone in that marketplace should be held to the same safety expectations."

The full report from the housing group and additional information is available at bangormaine.gov/housing.