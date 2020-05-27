Bangor city councilors discuss idea of closing downtown streets, business owners raise concerns

It looks like closing Central Street in Downtown Bangor to vehicle traffic is off the table.

This all comes after discussion Wednesday evening at a Bangor City Council workshop.

The proposal came about as a way to create more space for outdoor dining and for businesses to bring their products outside to be sold.

How to do that is still in the works.

Bangor City Councilors got feedback on the idea.

Some businesses on Central Street raised concerns, saying it could take customers extra time to pick up food at their restaurant because vehicle traffic wouldn't be allowed.

Bangor City Councilors agree they want to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic while keeping in mind the safety of all.

They also thanked the city staff for laying out suggestions.

Bangor City Councilor Laura Supica, said, "I appreciate all the time that staff put into trying to find ways to make downtown a better place for people to go to spend money and also to be safe and socially distanced. A lot of people have reached out and I know the council and the staff would not want to do anything that the businesses wouldn't want or that would harm their business. We appreciate getting their feedback on that."

There was also talk of closing Broad Street from Main to Merchant's Plaza - no decisions were made on that.

The Director of the Department of Community and Economic also laid out what's called a 'parklet.'

It's could allow businesses to use the parking spaces in front of their buildings to create more space for dining or selling their merchandise.

Some councilors were on board with that idea.

In their online council meeting Wednesday night, councilors supported the city manager on allowing outdoor area permits for retail stores and restaurants.