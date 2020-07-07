City councilors: Face coverings are required in downtown Rockland

Face coverings must now be worn in the downtown area of Rockland as well as in any indoor public spaces throughout the city.

City Councilors made that decision at a meeting last night.

Signage will be put up to make visitors aware.

According to Village Soup, this mandate includes stores but not offices where the public does not have access.

The city has a supply of face coverings to give to those who do not have them.

City officials say the police department will focus on education before enforcement.

Any tickets that might be given out by police will be civil offenses.