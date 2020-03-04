Citizens' initiative to block New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission Project will move forward

A citizens' initiative to block the New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission Project will move forward and likely be decided by Maine voters.

The Secretary of State's Office has approved almost 70-thousand signatures, more than the 63-thousand required.

The initiative calls for repealing a permit the Maine Public Utilities Commission issued for the project.

It now goes to the Maine Legislature.

If lawmakers decline to enact the measure without change, Mainers will vote on the issue in November.

The controversial one billion dollar project aims to bring Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid to help Massachusetts meet its clean energy goals.