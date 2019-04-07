Cinderella Project of Maine hosting annual free prom dress giveaway

"It is really fun to help them figure out exactly what they are wanted and make them feel like a princess because everyone deserves that."

High school girls from all over the state came to Belfast to say yes to the dress.

Cinderella Project of Maine is hosting their annual free prom dress giveaway.

"It is just awesome to see the dresses that have been on the hangers on girls and seeing their faces glow up, is just the best thing."

On Saturday they were in the Reny's Plaza and will be back again on April 13th from 9 am to 2 pm.

"Every girl should feel special going to prom even if they don't have the means to do it or feel like I can't afford a prom dress but I would really love to go, we still want them to feel that they are able to go and we want everyone to feel great about it."

Dresses are free to all Maine high school students with one stipulation, they have to pay it forward.

"And that can be donating your dress back, doing something nice for someone in their community or anything they can think of how they are going to pay it forward."

"I'm donating my dress back, and people who donate thank you for donating your dresses to this program. It is a really nice program for people who can't afford dresses."

We are told about two-thousand different dresses were available.

Girls waited in line for hours just to find the perfect dress.

"There has been a girl that, she was the first one here, she got here at 5:30 this morning to wait. I was like oh my goodness, that is dedication right there."

"We really don't have much money to go out and buy a brand new dress and we found out about this from word to mouth and we came here and waited three hours and we found the perfect dress. It is worth it."

If you have a dress at home, it is not too late to donate it.

Dresses can be dropped off at any Day's Jewelers store in the state.

"It means a lot to me because our family, we don't have much money to go out and buy a five-hundred-dollar dress. It means a lot to me that people care about people like us that want to go to prom and want a dress."