Cianbro purchases Connecticut based construction and engineering firm

Cianbro announced today it has purchased a Connecticut engineering and construction firm.

Cianbro officials says A/Z Corporation has offices and on-going operations in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.

A/Z Corporation will keep its name, and the company's owner will continue to serve as president.

A/Z Corporation's 500 employees will join the Cianbro team.

Cianbro is 100% employee-owned and has approximately 4,000 team members across 41 states.

Specifics of the sale have not been released.