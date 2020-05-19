Cianbro construction site in Augusta shutdown after COVID-19 outbreak

A Cianbro construction site in Augusta has been shutdown after an outbreak of COVID-19.

The director of the Maine CDC says 19 workers at the Maine Veterans Home construction site have tested positive.

Some are from Maine, others from out of state.

It's unknown how long the site will be shutdown.

"For at least several days, up to 14 days while they increase cleaning and increase monitoring construction workers who are at that sight going forward," said Shah.

Shah says they're investigating how the virus was spread at the site.

TV5 has reached out to Cianbro officials several times but no comment so far.