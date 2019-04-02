Cianbro acquires Connecticut based engineering and construction firm

Cianbro has bought a Connecticut-based engineering and construction firm.

A/Z Corporation, headquartered in North Stonington, Connecticut, is the latest company to be bought up by Cianbro, which is based in Pittsfield.

In 2010 Cianbro bought up Starcon.

Buying A/Z Corp adds 500 employees to Cianbro's payroll, raising the total number of employees to 45-hundred.

"All the management will be meeting with one another and understanding how to capitalize on one another's strengths." Says Cianbro CEO Andi Vigue. "We're not actually merging A/Z into Cianbro. A/Z will be owned by Cianbro and it will still be operated under the A/Z brand. No different than how Starcon is operated today. The people will be able to work in any one of the Cianbro companies. They can move side to side within those companies as we do today with all of our other companies."

This year marks Cianbro's 70th anniversary.