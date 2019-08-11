Church in Charleston collects school supplies for school

A church in charleston is doing what they can to help students heading into the new school year.

The goal for the Charleston Pentecostal Church is to collect a variety of school supplies over the course of this month so they can give them to RSU 64 students.

It's called "the empowering education" drive.

Each week there's a list with all sorts of requested items.

This week, folks were asked to donate crayons, colored pencils, and markers.

