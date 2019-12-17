Church finds permanent home at former Bangor Floral location

What was once a church - then a flower shop - is now a church again.

Center Street in Bangor is home to the Mansion Church, a building that housed Bangor Floral for decades.

Founded six years ago, it's been a nomadic few years for the congregation.

This is their 7th location.

The pastor at the church says having a building to call their permanent home has already made a difference...

"So now we can do a lot more," said Pastor Terry Dinkins. "We have prayer meetings and Bible study. We have youth group now on Friday nights. We have two services now, we used to just have one. We are doing celebrate recovery coming up in February. We have a movie night. We are doing a lot of different things in the church now since we have a building that we can use."

They'll have their first Christmas Eve service one week from Tuesday night...

It starts at 6.

