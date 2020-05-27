Church bell tolls in Bangor Wednesday afternoon to honor the memory of those lost to pandemic

Church bells rang in Bangor Wednesday to honor the memory of those who have died amid the pandemic.

All Souls Congregational Church rang their bell for two minutes starting at 12:19.

The tolling of the bell commemorates those worldwide who have suffered due to COVID-19.

They hope the bells will send a message of hope and love to all who hear them.

"This is a huge tragedy, when people hear this bell toll, we want them to take pause, recollect on that, perhaps say a prayer for those and commemorate their lives," said Senior Deacon Doug Kavanaugh.

They hope other churches will join them in the coming weeks.

They will ring the bells every Wednesday until the pandemic is over.