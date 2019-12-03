Christmas village at Ellsworth thrift shop

An Ellsworth thrift shop is giving back to the community this holiday season in a unique way.

CBS will air classic and newer Christmas specials starting in late November, and through the month of December. (Photo: MGN Online/Pixabay)

The Community Closet is opening its doors to the public this month so folks can view a christmas village.

There will be around 50 hidden objects inside the village.

Folks will get a chance to come in, find the objects, and fill out a form in order to win prizes.

It costs five dollars per person.

There will be other events throughout the month of December, too.

"Tea with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa," says Jacqueline Wycoff. "We'll have a photographer on. We want to make sure that everyone can get pictures even if you don't have money to spend on them. So, it will just be by donation, and we'll have different craft building, making your own ornaments, painting your own houses, and just different things that we feel will bring the community together.">

All proceeds will go to the Community Closet and the Phillip Carter Reading Foundation.

In the past few years, the foundation has given away more than 17,000 books and 21 scholarships.

To see a full schedule of events, visit An Ellsworth thrift shop is giving back to the community this holiday season in a unique way.

The Community Closet is opening its doors to the public this month so folks can view a christmas village.

There will be around 50 hidden objects inside the village.

Folks will get a chance to come in, find the objects, and fill out a form in order to win prizes.

It costs five dollars per person.

There will be other events throughout the month of December, too.

"Tea with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa," says Jacqueline Wycoff. "We'll have a photographer on. We want to make sure that everyone can get pictures even if you don't have money to spend on them. So, it will just be by donation, and we'll have different craft building, making your own ornaments, painting your own houses, and just different things that we feel will bring the community together.">

All proceeds will go to the Community Closet and the Phillip Carter Reading Foundation.

In the past few years, the foundation has given away more than 17,000 books and 21 scholarships.

To see a full schedule of events, visit https://www.facebook.com/communityclosetellsworth/