Rockland tops of Christmas tree with lobster

When it comes to Christmas trees, some people go with real, some people go with artificial, Rockland goes with lobster traps.

Folks worked all day Thursday on the Rockland Lobster Trap Christmas Tree.

"There's 155 traps that are used," said Gordon Page, executive director of Rockland Main Street, Inc. "There are 2,500 white lights that will be adorned on the tree, 600 feet of natural green garland, and over 100 lobster buoys."

The tradition dates back to 2003.

"It really is a monument to the local fishermen," said Page. "This is a lobstering community, and we want to pay homage to those lobster fishing families and that's how we decided we should build a Christmas tree with lobster traps."

Almost all of the people who help put it together are volunteers, many who come back year after year like Heather Tarbox.

"I love Christmas and I love community involvement so the two just work really well together," said Tarbox.

She says that it's both good for business in the city as well as bringing the community together.

"It gives the downtown businesses a huge boost," said Tarbox. "It really shows what Rockland has to offer which is tremendous. It's really nice to have more out-of-towners here. And then just the locals all coming together on an entirely different level is just really heartwarming."

And when the tree comes up, everyone knows what time it is.

"Once it's up, to me, it really signifies Christmas is right around the corner," said Tarbox.

If you want to see the official tree lighting, that's next Friday, November 29th, at 6:00p.m. There are a ton of events going on next weekend (including multiple visits from Santa). For all of those details, visit the Rockland Main Street Inc.'s Facebook page.