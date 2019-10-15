Christmas crew popping up throughout Dexter community

She may seem sweet, but Wendy Kimball is up to a bit of mischief. Wendy's using some, let's say, unconventional methods to kickoff Christmas with these troublemakers.

"We're calling them 'Elves without Shelves' because they're wreaking havoc."

They're making their way all over Dexter including here at P and L Country Market where they spent the morning getting into a little trouble. Wendy says it's all a fun way to highlight family businesses in her area.

"I was doing some things at home, different shots at home, and people were liking it, so I thought, I'm just going to try this and it took on a life of its own."

The Christmas crew is on a journey to Mountain's in Corinna before the 8th of November when the store opens again with a packed Christmas room. The Mountain family uses the business to give back to animals, like helping to get cats spayed and neutered

"They help with food and litter, all kinds of things. They've helped me in the past. That's the heart of why I'm doing this to give a little bit back to them because they've helped so much."

So be on the lookout and keep your eyes peeled because you never know where they'll turn up next.

"I've got several other places lined up. I'm hoping to get as many small businesses that I can get to. Just to remind people community matters and to help out locally when you can."