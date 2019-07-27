Christmas came early at this Brewer craft fair

Christmas came early in Brewer Saturday.

The Ellen M. Leach Memorial Home held their Christmas in July Craft Fair.

Along with the fair, there was a raffle and $5 lunch, with all proceeds going towards the residents.

The vendors at the fair were a mix of residents and other people from the community.

“I think it’s a good chance for them to get out and communicate with people, mingle, get to know different people,” says Angela Hobson, the Exc. Dir. “We usually have a lot of fun here.”

The fair ended at 2 pm, and there will be another craft fair in November.

