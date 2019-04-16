Christine B. Foundation building support network for cancer patients

"I think my personal connection with cancer has just led me to where I am today, and I think I have the best job in the world, and I wouldn't change it for anything."

Matt Dexter lost his mother, Christine, to cancer when he was thirteen years old. With support from family and friends, he started raising money to fight cancer by relay running across the country in 2014 with 4K for Cancer. When he finished that, he started his own fundraiser, the Eastern Trek for Cancer.

"Since evolved into the Christine B. Foundation to really try and build a community of support for those affected by cancer."

The foundation has grown over the years, but their mission remains the same - provide support and access to resources.

"Cancer is an incredibly complex disease to navigate."

Jack Keenan is a member of the foundation's board of directors.

"You know that it affects your friends, your family, a large number of people in your network, and anything you can do to help is beneficial."

"Maine has some of the highest cancer incidence and mortality rates." Says Dexter. "So specifically, this region faces so many disproportionate barriers, and everyone's personal story can help them really make an impact."

The Christine B. Foundation has formed partnerships with other organizations focused on helping those with cancer.

"Communicate not only locally but regionally and statewide with other phenomenal organizations doing similar things, and that's how we can really lay a strong foundation to work as a whole to really combat cancer."

But Dexter hasn't forgotten how the Christine B. Foundation started.

"I still lace up my shoes and get out there on the road and run."

This June will mark year five of the Eastern Trek for Cancer.

"Three hundred mile relay run from Portland, Maine all the way to New York City. And that is the best seven days of the year."

For more information find the Christine B. Foundation on Facebook or visit their website at chrisbfund.org.