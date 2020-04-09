Chris Cassidy bound for ISS following quarantine

Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy safely launched into space on Thursday. The York native is part of a US-Russian three-person space crew on its way to the International Space Station. Once there, Cassidy will join fellow Mainer Jessica Meir. The trip is expected to take about six hours.

Today's launch was without the typical cheers and encouragement from friends and family, as non-essential personnel were barred from the site due to the coronavirus.

Cassidy was in quarantine for a month before liftoff. This is Cassidy's third space flight.