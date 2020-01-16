Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia network to debut on Oct. 4

In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York. The lifestyle team of Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines' channel Wednesday, April 10, 2019, prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There’s no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
Updated: Thu 7:47 PM, Jan 16, 2020

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4.

It’s a joint venture with the Discovery network.

Discovery President Allison Page told a TV critics meeting Thursday that the couple will appear in multiple shows.

Those include a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring the “Fixer Upper” couple together.

Magnolia’s programming is focused on family-friendly fare that touches on home, garden, food, wellness and design.

It’s named after the Gaines’ Magnolia media company.

It will also be the new home for episodes of “Fixer Upper.”

