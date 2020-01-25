Chinese New Year Parade brings color and culture to Bangor

It might be the end of January but to many, it’s New Years Day.

Folks gathered at the Bangor mall to celebrate Chinese New Year.

There were performances and a parade put on by Chinese residents from the community.

This event helps show the strength, vibrancy, and culture of Chinese residents.

And to celebrate this year’s zodiac animal, two rats were featured at the event.

“We have a very provincial way of thinking,” says Gerry Palmer, from the Maine Chine Network. “We think there’s nobody else in the world. But there are all kinds of cultures and the Chinese are part of that. We should recognize and celebrate it.”

This was the 9th year the Bangor area put on the parade.

