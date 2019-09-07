Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival held in Bangor

Folks in Bangor got a chance to learn about Chinese culture Saturday.

The Maine China Network and the Bangor Public Library hosted the sixth Annual Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.

This harvest festival of thanksgiving began over 3,000 years ago in China.

There were live performances, crafts, and a Chinese lunch.

Organizers say this festival is a great opportunity for families to experience a small part of Chinese culture.

"It's having a growing diversity in Bangor, believe it or not,” said Xiaorong Horton, President of the Maine Chinese Network. “We want to share this is how we do it and this is just a little tradition so people can understand, and building the bridge between Chinese, American, and to build a friendship."

The Maine China Network was established in Bangor in 2010.

For more information on what they do you can head to: http://mainechina.org/wpress/.