State police say a man from China, Maine is in jail for having child porn.

They say 38-year-old Jeffery George was arrested at his home on Dirigo Road on Monday.

Police seized and analyzed his electronic devices in March.

George is charged with possessing sexually explicit material of a child under the age of 12.

He is a lifetime registrant on the Maine Sex Offenders list.

George was taken to Kennebec County Jail.

He is expected to appear in court in July.