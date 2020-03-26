Children's book inspires fun social distancing hide and seek

As so many of you know, having to be cooped up inside self-quarantining can be tough, but many Mainers are playing a clever game of hide and seek.

People in Monmouth are placing teddy bears in the window of their homes or in their yard, for kids to find while out for a walk with the families.

The idea was inspired by the children's book "Going On A Bear Hunt.

These young bear hunters are encouraged to take a photo of where the bear was found and add it to a growing online list.

"For about an hour we didn't think about anything else that was happening in the world. It was just about the bears. The kids sat in the back seat. My daughter kept a tally. We kept looking, and it was only that, and I had completely forgotten what was going on until we pulled back into the yard"

And it's not just Monmouth.

Bears hunts have been popping up across Maine and the country.